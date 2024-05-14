Geox S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:GXSBF) Short Interest Update

Geox S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:GXSBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,957,400 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the April 15th total of 2,298,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Geox stock remained flat at $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Geox has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average of $0.82.

Geox S.p.A. creates, produces, promotes, and distributes footwear and apparel to retailers and end consumers in Italy, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers shoes and apparel under the Geox brand name through multi-brand selling points, mono-brand stores, Geox Shops, and e-commerce channels.

