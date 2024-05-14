Geox S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:GXSBF) Short Interest Update

Geox S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:GXSBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,957,400 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the April 15th total of 2,298,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Geox Price Performance
Geox stock remained flat at $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Geox has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average of $0.82.
About Geox
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Geox
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Jack in the Box Bottoms and the Rebound is on
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- On Shares Move Higher in Race to a New All-Time High
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- What Wall Street Doesn’t Want You to Know About Alibaba Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Geox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.