Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Hits New 12-Month High at $127.42

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $127.42 and last traded at $127.27, with a volume of 216819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.01.

FRPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $67.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.71.

Freshpet Stock Up 3.4 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 683.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.93 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 1.19%. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 7,130 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total transaction of $773,818.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,231,127.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 7,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total transaction of $773,818.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,231,127.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $284,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,921,948.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,322 shares of company stock worth $2,646,080. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

