Short Interest in Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) Declines By 14.9%

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the April 15th total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 311,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Dingdong (Cayman) Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of DDL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,103,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,904. Dingdong has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $3.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.50. The stock has a market cap of $425.21 million and a P/E ratio of -30.00.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $703.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.70 million. Dingdong (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dingdong will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from $1.40 to $1.15 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dingdong (Cayman) stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,849,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.05% of Dingdong (Cayman) worth $5,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as baked goods, dairy, seasonings, beverages, instant food, oil, and snacks. It offers its products through traditional offline, as well as online channels through Dingdong Fresh app, mini-programs, and third-party platforms.

