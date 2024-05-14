Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 2,088 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. BIP Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $575,000. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHM stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,579. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.06 and a 1-year high of $47.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.40.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

