LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Short Interest Down 14.9% in April

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the April 15th total of 3,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 744,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

LivaNova Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.43. 356,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,836. LivaNova has a 52-week low of $42.75 and a 52-week high of $64.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.52 and a 200 day moving average of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -102.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.28. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $294.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LivaNova will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in LivaNova during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in LivaNova in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the third quarter worth about $244,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LIVN. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on LivaNova from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on LivaNova from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LivaNova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LIVN

About LivaNova

(Get Free Report)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.