Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.62

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$10.62 and last traded at C$10.51, with a volume of 933999 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.37.

Several analysts have issued reports on K shares. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cormark raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.71.

Kinross Gold Stock Up 2.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.85.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.03. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The business had revenue of C$1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.24 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.6624123 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

In other news, Senior Officer Nathan M. Longenecker sold 29,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.93, for a total transaction of C$144,508.16. In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Nathan M. Longenecker sold 29,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.93, for a total value of C$144,508.16. Also, Senior Officer Michiel Van Akkooi sold 62,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.70, for a total transaction of C$418,609.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3 shares in the company, valued at C$20.10. Insiders have sold a total of 173,621 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,582 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

