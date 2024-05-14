Janney Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES)

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,291 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC owned 1.46% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF worth $4,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XES. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 721.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,100,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,139,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XES traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.81. 242,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,361. The company has a market cap of $311.45 million, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.93. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF has a twelve month low of $66.83 and a twelve month high of $100.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.91.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas equipment and services sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

