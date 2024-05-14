Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 2,129 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,114 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.41.

Shares of DHI stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $148.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,913,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,413. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.04. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $100.08 and a one year high of $165.75. The firm has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.35.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.17%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,862,005.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,812 shares of company stock worth $4,330,617. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

