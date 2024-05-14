Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 553,400 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the April 15th total of 466,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 293,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance

Shares of EPAC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.39. 219,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,364. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.19. Enerpac Tool Group has a 52-week low of $24.07 and a 52-week high of $38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The company had revenue of $138.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Enerpac Tool Group

About Enerpac Tool Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 90,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 44,380 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 39.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 351,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after acquiring an additional 98,763 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 578,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,292,000 after purchasing an additional 15,485 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,661,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,353,000 after purchasing an additional 540,747 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,477,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,948,000 after purchasing an additional 64,685 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.