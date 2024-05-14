Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 138,144 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 772,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,144 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.81% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $38,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PULS traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $49.60. 1,034,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,090. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.13 and a 12 month high of $49.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.52.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

