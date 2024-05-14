Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 11,311 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 145,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,311 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 228.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in CSX by 450.5% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

CSX Price Performance

CSX traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $33.93. 14,001,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,136,708. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.77. The firm has a market cap of $66.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

