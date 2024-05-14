bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU) Short Interest Up 18.8% in April

bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the April 15th total of 1,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

bleuacacia Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLEU traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.77. 433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,609. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.70. bleuacacia has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.37 and a beta of 0.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On bleuacacia

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of bleuacacia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in bleuacacia during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bleuacacia in the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of bleuacacia in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,050,000. Institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

bleuacacia Company Profile

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail.

