City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 150,388 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 149% from the previous session’s volume of 60,320 shares.The stock last traded at $102.72 and had previously closed at $104.60.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group increased their price objective on shares of City from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of City in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens decreased their target price on City from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on City from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.75.

The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.62 and a 200 day moving average of $102.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.13. City had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that City Holding will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.97%.

In other City news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 8,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $898,799.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,375,018. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total transaction of $84,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 8,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $898,799.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,780 shares of company stock worth $1,718,766. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of City by 1.8% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 12,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in City by 90.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in City by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in City by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of City in the 1st quarter worth $180,000. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

