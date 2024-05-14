Janney Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,966 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Sysco by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Sysco news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SYY. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.56.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE:SYY traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.89. 2,299,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,936,761. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.73. The firm has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.16. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $82.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

