Golden State Equity Partners Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $180.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.79. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.23 and a 1 year high of $187.24. The stock has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.