Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 34,737 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 323,703 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 34,737 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of Union Pacific worth $79,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 5,573 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $242.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,255,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,671. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $244.27 and its 200 day moving average is $235.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.93. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $190.45 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The stock has a market cap of $148.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

