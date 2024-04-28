Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,879 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Starbucks by 8,677.8% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,715,405 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $260,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,470 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $147,125,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Starbucks by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,146,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $493,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,206 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 481.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,547,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $148,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 32.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,679,621 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $427,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $651,738 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.55.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $88.25 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $84.29 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.28. The company has a market capitalization of $99.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

