Golden State Equity Partners Takes $479,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPGP. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $102.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.32. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52 week low of $83.52 and a 52 week high of $107.06.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

