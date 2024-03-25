StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of WVVI stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $6.59. The stock has a market cap of $25.59 million, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.34.

Get Willamette Valley Vineyards alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willamette Valley Vineyards

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 99.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.