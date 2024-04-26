Citigroup Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG)

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 440 ($5.43) target price on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.16) price objective on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of LON WOSG opened at GBX 334.20 ($4.13) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 374.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 492.46. Watches of Switzerland Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 324.80 ($4.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 899.50 ($11.11). The company has a market cap of £800.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 759.55, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.09.

In other Watches of Switzerland Group news, insider Ian Carter bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 377 ($4.66) per share, for a total transaction of £188,500 ($232,831.03). 4.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches and jewelry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers its products under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands. The company also engages in sale of fashion and classic watches, and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and product insurance services.

