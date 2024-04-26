Citigroup Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG)

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 440 ($5.43) target price on the stock.
Separately, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.16) price objective on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research note on Friday, February 9th.
Get Our Latest Report on Watches of Switzerland Group
Watches of Switzerland Group Trading Down 6.1 %
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Watches of Switzerland Group news, insider Ian Carter bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 377 ($4.66) per share, for a total transaction of £188,500 ($232,831.03). 4.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Watches of Switzerland Group Company Profile
Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches and jewelry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers its products under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands. The company also engages in sale of fashion and classic watches, and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and product insurance services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Watches of Switzerland Group
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.