Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.93 EPS

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.93, RTT News reports. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 0.8 %

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $185.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 1.43. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1-year low of $119.46 and a 1-year high of $200.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $246.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

