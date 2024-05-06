Innodata (INOD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Innodata had a negative return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $26.11 million for the quarter.

INOD stock opened at $6.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average of $7.79. Innodata has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Innodata from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

