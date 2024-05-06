Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.800-5.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

ATGE stock opened at $59.81 on Monday. Adtalem Global Education has a 1 year low of $33.59 and a 1 year high of $62.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.01.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.34. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $412.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Featured Stories

