Liberty Latin America (LILAK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter.
Liberty Latin America Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LILAK opened at $8.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.99. Liberty Latin America has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $9.73.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.
Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
