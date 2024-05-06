Liberty Latin America (LILAK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Liberty Latin America Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LILAK opened at $8.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.99. Liberty Latin America has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $9.73.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Liberty Latin America news, Director Paul A. Gould purchased 200,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $1,294,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 445,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,076.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Paul A. Gould bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 445,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,885,076.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 27,711 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $187,326.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,234.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired 1,220,056 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,512 in the last three months. 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LILAK

About Liberty Latin America

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.