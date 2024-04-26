GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Given New C$0.30 Price Target at Eight Capital

GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Eight Capital from C$0.70 to C$0.30 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
GoviEx Uranium Price Performance
Shares of CVE GXU opened at C$0.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$73.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.24. GoviEx Uranium has a 52-week low of C$0.09 and a 52-week high of C$0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
About GoviEx Uranium
