Wedbush Cuts Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target to $47.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wedbush from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.00.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.9 %

RARE traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,648. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.22. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $31.52 and a fifty-two week high of $54.98.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $108.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.03 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 138.58% and a negative return on equity of 421.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 11,509 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total value of $574,644.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,823 shares in the company, valued at $12,623,452.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 11,509 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total value of $574,644.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,623,452.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 12,195 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $620,481.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,860 shares in the company, valued at $756,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,116 shares of company stock worth $1,645,983. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,673,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,764,000 after buying an additional 1,440,264 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,887,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,997 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,195,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,233,000 after acquiring an additional 18,359 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,118,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,446,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,992,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Stories

