J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 925 ($11.43) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on JDW. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 900 ($11.12) to GBX 925 ($11.43) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

JDW opened at GBX 723 ($8.93) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £893.77 million, a PE ratio of 2,259.38, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.30. J D Wetherspoon has a 1-year low of GBX 587 ($7.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 862.50 ($10.65). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 761.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 751.86.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

