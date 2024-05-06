Sapient Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,883,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,700,000 after buying an additional 1,081,947 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,881,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,018,000 after purchasing an additional 73,088 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,952,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,451,000 after purchasing an additional 190,254 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $394,425,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,453,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,682,000 after purchasing an additional 79,532 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $80.78 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $84.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

