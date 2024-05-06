Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) PT Lowered to $162.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $163.00 to $162.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Royal Gold from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a hold rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.43.

Royal Gold Price Performance

Shares of RGLD stock traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $124.90. The company had a trading volume of 37,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,797. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $143.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.55 and its 200 day moving average is $115.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $152.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.32 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 39.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

Insider Activity at Royal Gold

In related news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $56,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,351. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Royal Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGLD. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 6.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,595,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,807,000 after purchasing an additional 292,357 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $33,696,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 12,032.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 183,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,219,000 after purchasing an additional 182,171 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold during the first quarter worth about $20,675,000. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $12,733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Further Reading

