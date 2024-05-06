HC Wainwright Trims Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) Target Price to $8.00

Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Scilex Stock Performance
Shares of SCLX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.87. 12,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,083. Scilex has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $8.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average of $1.49.
Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Scilex will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Scilex
Scilex Holding Company focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid pain management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial products include ZTlido (lidocaine topical system) 1.8% (ZTlido), a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain associated with postherpetic neuralgia (PHN), which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain; ELYXYB, a ready-to-use oral solution for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults; and GLOPERBA, a liquid oral version of the anti-gout medicine colchicine indicated for the prophylaxis of painful gout flares in adults.
