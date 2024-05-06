Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $180.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.52 and a 200-day moving average of $172.79. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.23 and a 1-year high of $187.24. The company has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

