Sapient Capital LLC Makes New $539,000 Investment in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,207 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 26.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,669 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,089 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $385.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $355.41 and a twelve month high of $448.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $411.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $413.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.63 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total transaction of $938,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,711,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TDY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $470.83.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

