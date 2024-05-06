L.B. Foster (FSTR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $134.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect L.B. Foster to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

L.B. Foster Stock Up 0.8 %

FSTR opened at $24.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.40 and a beta of 0.80. L.B. Foster has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FSTR. StockNews.com upgraded L.B. Foster from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on L.B. Foster from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

About L.B. Foster

(Get Free Report)

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors, as well as used rails; rail accessories, such as rack spikes, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; insulated rail joints and related accessories; fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products.

