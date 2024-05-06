Celsius (CELH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Celsius to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Celsius had a return on equity of 131.58% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Celsius to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Celsius Price Performance

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $76.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.57, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.93. Celsius has a 1 year low of $34.34 and a 1 year high of $99.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.58.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,572,652.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,035,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,891,257.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,572,652.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,035,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,891,257.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total value of $283,164.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,808,371.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,186,215 shares of company stock worth $80,215,119. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CELH shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

