Sight Sciences’ (SGHT) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their neutral rating on shares of Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $5.00.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sight Sciences has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.70.

Sight Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGHT traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.00. 5,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,321. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average is $4.19. Sight Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 13.29 and a quick ratio of 12.65.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.13. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 67.18% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The company had revenue of $18.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sight Sciences will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sight Sciences

In related news, CEO Paul Badawi sold 12,571 shares of Sight Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $63,860.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,750,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,213,703.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sight Sciences news, CEO Paul Badawi sold 12,571 shares of Sight Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $63,860.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,750,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,213,703.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 10,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $51,424.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 426,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,339.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,129 shares of company stock worth $173,375 over the last ninety days. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sight Sciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGHT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Sight Sciences by 180.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,764 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 9,106 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 198.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 39,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences Company Profile

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

