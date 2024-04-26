Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Lifted by Analyst

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Marcus in a report issued on Monday, April 22nd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marcus’ current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Marcus’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

MCS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Marcus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Marcus Stock Down 1.3 %

MCS stock opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.27 million, a P/E ratio of 43.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Marcus has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $17.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.39.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $161.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.75 million. Marcus had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 3.19%.

Marcus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.32%.

Institutional Trading of Marcus

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marcus by 193.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marcus by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Marcus by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marcus during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Marcus by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 20,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

Featured Stories

