Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Chicago Rivet & Machine from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine stock opened at $16.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.91. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12-month low of $15.16 and a 12-month high of $32.94.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.26%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the third quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

