ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of URTH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 685,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,127,000 after acquiring an additional 76,665 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 270,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,960,000 after purchasing an additional 51,769 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of URTH opened at $146.19 on Monday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 52-week low of $114.70 and a 52-week high of $148.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.96.

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

