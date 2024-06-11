Esperion Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 5,316 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 74% compared to the average volume of 3,048 call options.
NASDAQ ESPR opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $551.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.00. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $3.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average of $2.29.
Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $137.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.33.
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.
