Esperion Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPRGet Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 5,316 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 74% compared to the average volume of 3,048 call options.

NASDAQ ESPR opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $551.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.00. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $3.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average of $2.29.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPRGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $137.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 120.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 413,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 225,767 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 159.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,116,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 685,733 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 17,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. 47.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

