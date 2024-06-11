Iteris (ITI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 13th. Analysts expect Iteris to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Iteris Stock Performance

Shares of ITI stock opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.37 million, a P/E ratio of 73.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.76. Iteris has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49.

Get Iteris alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITI. StockNews.com cut shares of Iteris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Iteris in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Iteris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.