First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by ICA Group Wealth Management LLC

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,751 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. Cedrus LLC boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,675,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $770,000.

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.73. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.40 and a 1-year high of $59.94.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

