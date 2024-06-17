ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Has $2.28 Million Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $106.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.96. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.46 and a 1 year high of $111.72.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

