AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Short Interest Update

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the August 31st total of 22,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of AGM Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AGM Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Rating) by 103.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,211 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.16% of AGM Group worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGM Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGMH opened at $1.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.94. AGM Group has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $13.64.

About AGM Group

AGM Group Holdings Inc operates as a technology company. The company offers MetaTrader 5, a futures trading solution; FXSC, a retail-orientated online trading education website; and foreign exchange trading system that provides services to financial institutions. It also engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sales of technology hardware.

