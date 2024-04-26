DA Davidson Weighs in on Sierra Bancorp’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Sierra Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sierra Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.33 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s FY2025 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Sierra Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of BSRR opened at $20.42 on Wednesday. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $23.21. The company has a market cap of $299.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.77 and a 200-day moving average of $19.53.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.26). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $50.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.15 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sierra Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $689,000. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.02%.

About Sierra Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.