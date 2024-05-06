MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LNTH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lantheus by 15.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lantheus by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in Lantheus by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the third quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the third quarter valued at about $588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of LNTH stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.51. 1,231,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.52. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $100.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.26. Lantheus had a return on equity of 54.10% and a net margin of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.44 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LNTH

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $6,130,192.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 251,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,434,804.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $6,130,192.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,434,804.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc bought 60,431,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $57,409,487.05. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 116,773,394 shares in the company, valued at $110,934,724.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,545 shares of company stock valued at $6,169,936. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lantheus Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.