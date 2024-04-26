Raymond James Increases Maricann Group (CNSX:MARI) Price Target to $6.50

Maricann Group (CNSX:MARI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Maricann Group from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th.
Maricann Group Stock Performance
About Maricann Group
Maricann Group Inc, formerly Danbel Industries Corporation, is a Canada-based integrated producer and distributor of marijuana for medical purposes. As one of approximately 43 companies with a federal license to cultivate cannabis and one of approximately 30 independent licensed producers with a federal license to process and distribute cannabis, the Company’s services a patient base with more than 8,000 registered patients.
