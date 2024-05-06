MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Invests $234,000 in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 75.4% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 133.3% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 397.7% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CTRA traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.34. The stock had a trading volume of 6,764,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,791,106. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.30 and a 200 day moving average of $26.36. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

In other Coterra Energy news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Coterra Energy news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays began coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

