MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Invests $205,000 in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFFD. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1,449.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000.
Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Price Performance
Global X U.S. Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,121,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,223. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a one year low of $17.37 and a one year high of $20.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.45.
Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Company Profile
The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.
