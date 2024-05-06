MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Invests $130,000 in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 6,532 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. W Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 27,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 260.5% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 37,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,307,000 after buying an additional 26,873 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:OEF traded up $2.53 on Monday, reaching $246.27. The stock had a trading volume of 299,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,412. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $188.65 and a 12-month high of $248.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $242.81 and a 200 day moving average of $228.28.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

