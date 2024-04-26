J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have GBX 300 ($3.71) price target on the grocer’s stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 281.67 ($3.48).

LON:SBRY opened at GBX 256.60 ($3.17) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 258.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 270.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.13, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.53. J Sainsbury has a 1-year low of GBX 243.80 ($3.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 311.16 ($3.84). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,553.33, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a GBX 9.20 ($0.11) dividend. This is a positive change from J Sainsbury’s previous dividend of $3.90. This represents a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43,333.33%.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

